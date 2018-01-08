Cuttack, Jan 8 (PTI) A man, whose marriage was fixed for Wednesday, was allegedly killed by unidentified persons near a river barrage at Choudwar here, police said today.

All arrangements for the marriage of 28-year-old Nirjhar Behera of Choudwar on Wednesday were over. But yesterday evening he received a phone call and left home to meet the caller at nearby Birupa barrage.

When he did not return and his mobile repeatedly went unanswered, his anxious father Kamal Behera went searching for him only to locate NirjharÂ’s body lying in a pool of blood near the barrage gate with sharp cutting wounds in his forehead, police said.

"Prima facie, it appears that some acquaintances of the victim are behind this act", said City DCP Akhileswar Singh adding all possible angles of the murder would be investigated to apprehend the culprits and their motive would be established. PTI COR SKN RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.