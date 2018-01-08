Mahrajganj (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by some unknown people near the Indo-Nepal border here, with the deceased's kin accusing some jawans of the Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) of killing him following an altercation with them.

However, the SSB has denied the charges saying Kamlesh Paswan was intercepted while smuggling and after a clash they had to shoot him in the leg in self-defense.

On the basis of a written complaint by the brother of the deceased, Akhilesh Paswan, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against unknown people, SP Maharajganj RP Singh said.

Akhilesh said, "My brother was playing volleyball with his friends when three SSB jawans passed objectionable remarks on some women, who were attending nature's call." "Kamlesh had a clash with them over the issue and later they called more jawans and shot at my brother's leg. They then dragged him to Sonouli border and later took him to community health center where doctors declared him dead," alleged.

SSB Deputy Commandment Dilip Kumar Jha said, "The Jawans caught Kamlesh at IndoÂ–Nepal border with smuggled things and after a clash they shot at his leg in self-defense." A probe into the matter is underway, the SP said. PTI CORR SAB DPB .

