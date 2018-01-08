Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today said that maximum care should be devoted in promoting interests of youths and not allow disruptions in their examination and study schedules.

The governor was speaking at 'The First Mufti Memorial Lecture' to commemorate the Mufti Sayeed Day at the Gen Zorawar Singh Auditorium here.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar were also present at the event along with their deputies Nirmal Singh and Sushil Kumar Modi respectively.

"There is a need to devote maximum care to promote the interests of youths and not allow disruptions in their study and examination schedules, which would hamper their careers," he said.

"We must reaffirm our faith and reinvent our belief in what we are able to do. Our state has problems and some are our making and some beyond our reach," Vohra said.

"In amalgam of these so called domestic and non-domestic factors... the entire polity and public services of the state, and the people must work together to protect our student community and our youth. We have not been able to do so and I regret to say that," the governor said.

The academic sessions have been disrupted several times and exams and results were postponed. Therefore, students competing in all India tests and seeking admission in institutions are being left behind, he said.

"So I think we must in this new year owe to take a few firm resolutions in what we need to do to take our step forward," Vohra said.

The 'First Mufti Memorial Lecture' was delivered by Lord Meghnad Desai on "Devolving Power: The British Experience" and the governor observed that the state had suffered on various counts because of domestic and external factors, which were detrimental to its development.

Governments need to work dutifully, in a transparent and accountable manner, and achieve their goals in an equitable and inclusive manner, he said.

Paying tributes to former J-K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his second death anniversary, Vohra described him as a man who was entirely devoted to advancing the welfare of his people and development of the state. PTI AB ANB .

