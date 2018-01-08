Shillong, Jan 8 (PTI) Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Veena Prasad today told Defence Accounts department to maximise clientsÂ’ satisfaction.

"There is a need to stress upon the need to recalibrate the efforts put in by the Defence Accounts Department to maximise clientsÂ’ satisfaction," Prasad was quoted by a Defence spokesperson here.

The CGDA inaugurated the new Defence Accounts residential complex here.

He said the department has automated and launched several IT-enabled projects such as Project Dolphin wherein pay and allowances of soldiers are paid directly into their bank account, Project Tulip which caters to the Defence civilians across the country and a Pension Portal which benefits over 30 lakh defence pensioners.

An E-Ticketing system (DTS) has also been launched for booking of air and rail tickets, doing away with the old complex system of manual railway warrants, the spokesperson said.

The CGDA also visited the PAO (ORs) ARC and 58 GTC in Happy Valley area and told the officers and staff to work with zeal, passion and purpose to deliver last mile service to the jawans posted in the far flung and inhospitable terrain across the country. PTI JOP RG .

