stealing firewood Balasore (Odisha) Jan 8 (PTI) A mentally challenged seven-year-old girl was dragged in public view and brutally thrashed by two persons in Odisha's Balasore district today for allegedly stealing firewood from their houses.

The girl's mother complained to the police about the incident, which went viral in the social media.

Confirming the receipt of the complaint, the Balsore sub-divisional police officer Pravat Chandra Pal said investigation has been launched and search is on to apprehend the culprits involved in the thrashing the mentally challanged girl child.

The incident took place at Sajanpur village under Soro police station in which the girl was dragged in public view and ruthlessly beaten by two of persons and a woman for allegedly steadling firewood from a neighbour's house.

An onlooker recorded the incident on his mobile phone which he later uploaded on the social media and it went viral.

One of her attackers was later identified by the police.

District Child Welfare committee president Satrughna Mallick has condmned the incident and said the law should take its own course. PTI COR AAM KK .

