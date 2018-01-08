Jaipur/Sikar, Jan 8 (PTI) Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan's Sikar district shivered under a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degree Celsius as mercury dropped by nearly one degree Celsius at most places of the state today.

Severe cold reportedly claimed the life of a man in Sikar whose body was found lying near Palsana bus stand.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhagirath Singh, a resident of Jurathada village. He had slept on the pavement near the bus stand after consuming alcohol and died due to severe cold.

According to the MeT department, the desert state's hill station Mount Abu recorded a temperature of zero degree Celsius, whereas in the plains Alwar recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius, followed by Sikar (0.5), Churu (1.1), Sriganganagar (2.7) and Pilani (3.7).

Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dabok (5.5), Eranpura Road (6.3), Jaipur (7.5), Bikaner (7.6), Swai Madhopur (7.8 ), Ajmer (8), Kota (8.3 ), Bundi (9), Jodhpur (9.2), Jaisalmer (9.3) and Barmer (9.8).

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Sri Ganganagar districts. Maximum temperature was recorded in between 17.4 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department official said.

The MeT department has predicted ground frost in Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts in the next 24 hours. PTI AG SMN .

