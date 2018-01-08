Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle of WBCS officers, the West Bengal government today appointed Mitra Chatterjee as the new director of the Information and CA Department.

Mohua Bandyopadhyay, special secretary of the MSME Department, was made the new CEO of Nandan in place of Yadav Mondal, according to an official release.

Ritendra Narayan Basu, who was earlier director of the I&CA Department, has been made special secretary of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department, it said.

Additional director and joint secretary of the state Tourism Department, Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, was made the joint secretary of the MSME Department.

The release added that Arunima De, the MD of PB Reham Silpi Mahasangha Samabay Ltd was made the special secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, while Debjani Dutta was made the new MD of the Samabay Ltd. PTI SCH RBT .

