Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The US-based Educational Testing Service and the Learning Links Foundation today launched the 'TOEFL® Information Van', a one-month-long drive here to create awareness about the English language test in schools in selected cities of Kerala.

The initiative is to enhance awareness about the TOEFL test and itÂ’s different facets and comes in the wake of a large number of Indian students especially from the Kerala region, keen an overseas education, a release said here today.

As part of the programme, the van will be visiting selected schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thrissur in Kerala, it said.

The drive was launched here today and it would be extended to other cities in the coming days.

The drive is expected to help students with the latest information, preparation tips and registration advice regarding the TOEFL examination taken by thousands of aspirants every year, it said.

"Indian students who want to study abroad but donÂ’t know where to start should keep a look out for the TOEFL® Information Van," said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the TOEFL Programme.

"With Indian students continuing to study abroad, it is important that we continue to provide them with the necessary resources to help them achieve their academic and career goals.

The service of two experts would be available in the van to provide students with information about the TOEFL test.

The TOEFL test of academic English is a popular English-language assessment, recognised by more than 10,000 institutions in over 130 countries. PTI LGK UD RC .

