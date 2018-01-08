New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh beat Haryana in a thrilling 'Eliminator' during a North Zone leg encounter of the National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Batting first at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Himachal Pradesh scored 194 for 2 riding on opener Prashant Chopra's 64-ball-99 that had 11 boundaries. Veteran Paras Dogra also scored 47 off 32 balls.

In reply, seam bowler Harshal Patel, who was promoted up the order to open the innings smashed 73 off 32 balls with seven fours and five sixes to keep his team in the hunt.

In the last over, Haryana requored 10 runs to win the match and three off the last ball. However Jayant Yadav and Amit Mishra could manage only to runs resulting in a tie.

However HP seamer Pankaj Jaiswal did the star turn as he dismissed two batsmen of successive deliveries with Haryana managing only two runs in the 'One Over Eliminator'.

Prashant Chopra hit a boundary to finish off the match.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 194/2 in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 99 off 64 balls) Haryana 194/8 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 73 off 32 balls, KD Singh 2/38).

Eliminator: Haryana 2/2 in 0.3 overs (Pankaj Jaiswal 2/2). HP 6/0 in ).3 balls (Prashant Chopra 6 no).

HP wins Elininator.

J&K 128 all out in 20 overs (Ian Dev Singh Chauhan 47, Diwesh Pathania 3/28).

Services 130/1 in 16.5 overs (Ravi Chauhan 86 off 58 balls). Services win by 9 wickets. PTI KHS KHS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.