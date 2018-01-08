Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today stressed on the need to spread awareness about literacy and how it can become a medium to curb poverty.

Das was speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of an awareness campaign for girls, 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Pahle Padhai- Fir Vidaai' here.

"Awareness regarding education should be spread in every corner of the state. Education is a medium to curb poverty," an official release quoted the CM as saying.

Das said girls in Jharkhand are capable of becoming self-dependent, and all they need is an opportunity.

Citing the instance of Ritu Kumar of Gumla district, who refused marriage in favour of education, he said, "The government will give assistance in her education and award one lakh rupees to her." PTI PVR RBT .

