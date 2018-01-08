Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) NSE benchmark Nifty ended at fresh record closing high above 10,600-mark, up 65 points following strong buying sentiment tracking positive global cues, post GDP estimates and credit growth data.

The broader markets also participated in the rally and outperformed benchmark indices again as the Nifty Midcap index was up 1.02 per cent and Small-cap rose by 1.45 per cent.

About two shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

Overseas, European and Asian stocks edged higher on firm US lead as investors awaited upcoming earnings releases.

The NSE Nifty opened higher at 10,591.70 and moved in a range of 10,631.20 and 10,588.55 before ending at 10,623.60, up 64.75 points, or 0.61 per cent.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 42.65 points.

On the sectoral front, Pharma rose by 1.41 per cent, IT 1.23 per cent, Media 1.21 per cent, Realty 0.94 per cent, Metal 0.87 per cent, FMCG 0.77 per cent, Energy 0.53 per cent, Private Bank 0.50 per cent, Finance Service 0.45 per cent, Auto 0.38 per cent and Bank 0.29 per cent.

However, PSU and Infra fell 0.16 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Major index gainers were Coal India, Lupin, Infosys, Sunpharma, IbulHsgFin, BPCL, HindPetro, TechM and Larsen.

Losers included BhartiAirTel, ONGC, Powergrid, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Adaniport and Cipla.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 1,107 stocks rose, 729 fell and 54 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 264.

Turnover in the cash segment eased to Rs 37,694.11 crore from Rs 38,342.91 crore as on last Friday.

A total of 22,544.33 lakh shares changed hands in 13,117,295 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,52,80,165.56 crore. PTI ARR BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.