Rohtak, Jan 8 (PTI) Former World Junior Champion Nikhat Zareen and World Youth Championship gold medallist Shashi Chopra advanced to the next round of the second Elite Women's National Boxing Championship here today.

On the third day of the event at the National Boxing Academy here, Nikhat of Telanagana blanked Kerala's Anju Sabu 5-0, while Haryana boxer Shashi also defeated Manipur's Shamim Banu 5-0 in a lop-sided contest.

In the flyweight category, Nikhat, who was coming back to the ring after a year's gap due to an injury, looked to be in great form as she landed her jabs with great conviction from the first round itself to decimate her opponent.

Even though the bout went to the wire, Nikhat went away with the honors with a comprehensive 5-0 win.

"I'm happy to come back to the ring after a year's gap due to injury and I felt in great touch as I returned to the ring for my first fight in one year and I would like to continue this form and challenge for the gold medal," Nikhat said after her bout.

Result (Selected, Day 3) Light flyweight: Deepika Verma(MP)bt Pooja Choudhary (Raj) 5-0, Munilya(Aru) bt Jyoti(Chd)5-0, Rajesh Narwal(Rspb) bt Pinki Kumari(Bih)5-0 Bantam Weight: Meena Kumari(Aip) bt Prathibha G(TN) RSC- 1, Santhiya(Pudu) bt Tejaswani(Mah) RSC-1 Light Welter Weight: Chaoba Devi(Man) bt G Shara(AP) 5-0, Mamta Panda(Ori) bt Anju T Mohan(Ker)RSC-1, Pabitra(Rspb)bt Mamta Verma(Raj) 5-0 Welter Weight: Joshmy Jose(Ker) bt Shaik Ruhi Samiha(Tel) WO, Pooja(RSPB) Satoshini Gauda(Ori) RSC-1, Gagandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Shashi(HP) 4-1, Th.Arunadevi(Man) bt Kumcholila(Nag) RSC-1 Flyweight: Nikkhat Zareen(Tel) bt Anju Sabu(Ker) 5-0, Ramisha Lyngdoh(Meg)bt Anju Rajbajar (Goa)4-1 Feather Weight: Shashi Chopra(Har) bt KH Shameen Bano (Man) 5-0, Saloni Shah(Mah) bt Nishila Parsekar(Goa) 5-0. PTI ATK ATK .

