Nagaland Kohima, Jan 8 (PTI) Naga MothersÂ’ Association, an apex body of tribal women in Nagaland, today urged the Centre to reconsider extension of Disturbed Area Act and also to postpone the state Assembly election due this year.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was issued to the media here tonight, NMA president Abeiu Meru and joint secretary Sawmi Leyri urged him to reconsider this two things.

"As mothers and Naga women, we are deeply encouraged that the NSCN (IM) and the Naga national political groups are now in serious dialogue with the Centre under your Prime Ministership.

"The aspirations of Naga women for peace and a solution to the prolonged Naga political issue lies at the heart and home of every Naga mother, wife, sister and daughter...", they said in the letter.

"For years we have seen and followed the ongoing peace talks and at this stage in our political history it is imperative that due chance must be given for the ongoing peace dialogue with different political groups to take its course and the electoral process be postponed for sometime, till the peace talk is resolved", they maintained.

They urged the prime minister to reconsider the imposition of Disturbed Area Act.

The entire Nagaland has been declared as "disturbed area" for six more months, till June-end, under the controversial AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

"We believe that as a leader with great respect for women and mothers, you (PM) will listen to our humble appeal for early solution of the Naga issue by postponing the election.

"We urge that you keep your commitment to your promise made to the Naga people to resolve the Naga political issue within a specific period in the interest of peace and political justice for the Naga people," the letter pleaded.

