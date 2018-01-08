New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Drug firm Orchid Pharma today said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Chennai facility.

The company has received the EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on successful inspection closure for the post-marketing adverse drug experience reporting inspection (PADE) conducted at Nungambakkam, Chennai facility, Orchid Pharma said in a BSE filing.

"The facility was inspected by USFDA in the month of June, 2017, it added.

As per the USFDA, after the completion of an inspection of a facility, an EIR is issued to a company detailing inspectional findings.

Shares of Orchid Pharma today closed 4.93 per cent higher at Rs 23.40 per scrip on BSE. PTI AKT SBT .

