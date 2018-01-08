Koderma (Jharkhand), Jan 8 (PTI) A 12-year-old mentally unsound girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Bhagwatidih village in Koderma district, officials said today.

The girl had gone out to attend nature's call yesterday in a field when the stray dogs attacked her, the sources said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has mourned the death of the girl and directed deputy commissioner of Koderma district to provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family of the deceased, an official release said.

When contacted in this regard, the deputy commissioner confirmed the incident and said a three-member committee headed by deputy development commissioner will probe the incident and submit a report soon. PTI COR BS RG .

