Panaji, Jan 08 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited the PM to inaugurate the new Mandovi bridge here.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office stated that Parrikar met the Prime Minister and invited him to inaugurate the new Mandovi bridge near Panaji.

The bridge is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by May, 2018.

The CMO release added that Parrikar briefed the PM on other projects currently underway in the state and the two also had a brief discussion on the political scenario in the country.

Parrikar was in Delhi today to attend the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu. PTI RPS BNM .

