Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 8 (PTI) A 'sub zonal commander' of rebel outfit PeopleÂ’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was today arrested along with an aide when they arrived at Balumath-Chandwa main road under Balumath police station to collect levy, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that a PLFI sub-zonal commander Dabloo Yadav along with his aide Deepak Pandey would be arriving near the under-construction Yogiadih Railway crossing to collect levy, Superintendent of Police Prasant Anand constituted a police team to apprehend them today.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand said the police team rounded up Yadav and Pandey soon after they arrived while another accomplice managed to give police the slip.

A country-made pistol, three live cartridges, six mobile phones and a PLFI letter pad was recovered from their possession, he said.

A squad headed by Yadav, who was an active member of CPI (Maoists) before he joined PLFI, was active in Chandwa, Latehar, Balumath, Ghagra police station limits. Several cases including collection of levy and firing at a Railway site were registered against him.

Pandey was an active member of rebel outfit JJMP and also an arms supplier, Anand said.

Anand expressed hope that PLFI would be weakened in the district following the arrests. PTI CORR BS JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.