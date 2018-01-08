Midnapore(WB), Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal BJP leader and former chairman of Panskura Municipality, Anisur Rahman was arrested by police for allegedly raping a woman, police said here today.

Rahman was arrested after a woman lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station here last night alleging that he (Rahman) had allegedly raped her for over three months and was threatening her not to disclose it to anyone, the police said.

After arresting Rahman, police produced him before a local court which remanded him to three-days police custody.

Rahman, a former chairman of Panskura Municipality in East Midnapore district was earlier with the Trinomool Congress and had joined the BJP last month. PTI COR RG .

