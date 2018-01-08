Thane, Jan 08 (PTI) A cold storage at Panvel stocking meat for export was today raided by the police and 100 tonnes of meat was seized.

While VHP and Bajrang Dal activists who tipped-off the police claimed that the meat seized was beef, police said they would wait for its lab report before arriving at any conclusion.

Assistant Police Inspector UA Gite of the Taloja police station said further action would follow depending on the lab report.

He added that the labels on the meat packing claimed it was "frozen boneless buffalo meat".

A local VHP functionary, Rajendra Patil, however alleged that the cold storage was stocking beef. PTI COR BNM .

