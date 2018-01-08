Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The popularity of Hindi as a common language among Indians is on the rise though the support for the language has not been to the desired extent in most bureaucratic, political and official circles, speakers at an international conference to popularise the language said.

The speakers said Hindi has found ready acceptance across the nation as a universal and common language of the masses, globally it is recognised as the de-facto contact language from India.

An estimated 500 participants from across the country and abroad participated in the three-day conference 'The Hindi Language and Literature in non-Hindi Provinces and Abroad: Present and Future' which concluded here today.

Besides Hindi scholars and academicians from the country, delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand and USA took part in the meet.

It was jointly hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Mandir and Bharatiya Samskriti Samsad, an organisation promoting Indian culture and traditions and was inaugurated by Governor K N Tripathi. PTI SUS KK KK .

