Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today stressed on the need for motivating students towards self- employment and entrepreneurship.

Delivering the convocation address at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University here, the President expressed happiness over the students of the university making achievements in the fields of cricket, athletics, art and music.

The President suggested that the university should motivate students towards self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Noting that almost every student who has graduated from the university has been employed, the President said that he would be more happy if students set up their own ventures and create employment opportunities for others.

Earlier in the day, the President visited and reviewed various projects of the Deendayal Research Institute, Chitrakoot, in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

He also paid tributes to the social activist Nanaji Deshmukh at Siyaram Kuteer. PTI CORR SAB DPB .

