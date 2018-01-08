(Eds: minor edit in 4th para) Chitrakoot (MP), Jan 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today unveiled the statue of noted social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh at an ayurveda health care centre here.

Kovind arrived here in Satna district on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh along with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He later unveiled the statue of Deshmukh in the premises of 'Aarogyadham', an official statement said.

The president also inspected the projects being implemented by the Deendayal Research Institute, which houses 'Aarogydham', it said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Kovind on his arrival at a helipad in Chitrakoot. PTI COR MAS LAL GK .

