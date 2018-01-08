(Eds: Incorporates BES 2) Chitrakoot, Jan 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today exhorted students to set up their own business ventures and create employment opportunities.

"I will be more happy when students set up their own ventures and create employment opportunities for others," Kovind said at the convocation of the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University at Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama according to scriptures had spent better part of his exile, is spread over both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Praising the varsity, Kovind said it has excelled in cricket, athletics, art and music.

He also noted that almost every student who has graduated from this university has been employed.

The President suggested that the university should motivate students towards self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Earlier, Kovind unveiled the statue of noted social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh at an ayurveda health care centre at Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

The president also observed the projects implemented by the Deendayal Research Institute, which houses 'Aarogydham', an official statement said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Kovind on his arrival at a helipad in Chitrakoot. PTI COR MAS LAL NRB NRB .

