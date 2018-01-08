Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a three-day 'International Dharma Dhamma Conference' at Rajgir beginning on January 11.

The conference will be organised by Nalanda University in partnership with India Foundation, Ministry of External Affairs, ASEAN India.

The meet would deliberate on "State and Social Order in Dharma Dhamma Traditions." Addressing the mediapersons, Nalanda University Vice Chancellor Sunaina Singh said that President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the inaugural session of the fourth International Dharma Dhamma conference to be held at Rajgir International Convention Centre on January 11 next.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana, Bihar Governnor Satya Pal Malik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Secretary (East) Preeti Saran would be among distinguished guests on the occasion.

Singh accompanied by Pankaj Mohan of the University, India Foundation's Senior Research Fellow Guru Prakash said that "Unlike other international conferences where you have only scholars presenting papers....this particular conference is unique in terms of it has policy makers, Chief Minister, Minister, government people, monks, swamyjees, scholars... who have come on one side to give direction to the country.

Asked Nitish Kumar has a vision that Nalanda University should be developed/evolved as a centre for resoultion of international conflict and whether the conference is a step in that direction,Singh said "precisely it is in that direction only...This is an international institution with a global mandate. How to build peace, how to build harmony.We planned this conference in that direction only." "...When Chief Minister had said that this (centre for international conflict resolution) will be its (University's) international mandate, certainly this conference's focus is exactly the same as a global institution,"Singh said.

There will be 20-30 plenary speakers and around 60 papers will be presented during the three-day conference where participants from 11 countries will be present. PTI AR SNS .

