Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked the Reserve Bank of India for featuring the chariot wheel of the famous Konark Sun Temple in the new Rs 10 denomination banknotes, due to be released by the apex bank shortly.

The chief minister said he felt proud that a rich cultural heritage of Odisha has found a place in the countryÂ’s currency.

"Filled with pride that the rich cultural heritage of #Odisha finds place in NationÂ’s currency. #Konark Wheel, the timeless symbol of our art and sculpture, is depicted in the new Rs 10 currency note. Congratulate @RBI for incorporating the world famous Sun Temple motif in the note,Â” Patnaik said in a tweet.

The new Rs 10 note in the Mahatma Gandhi series is designed in the base colour of chocolate brown and has the motif of the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha on its reverse, according to a release from the RBI.

The new note will have the same height of 63 millimetre as the current 10 rupee note but the width will be 123mm, slightly lesser than the 137 mm width of the existing note.

The existing 10 rupee note features images of the country's fauna - rhinoceros, elephant and tiger. PTI AAM MM JM .

