(Eds: Correcting dateline) London, Jan 8 (PTI) Singer Lana Del Rey has confirmed rock band Radiohead is filing a lawsuit against her for allegedly lifting their breakthrough single, "Creep".

Speculation was rife over the weekend that the British music group was taking action over "Get Free", the final number on the singer's latest LP, 'Lust For Life'.

Del Rey, 32, took to Twitter to share the news.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer maintained her song was not "inspired" from the Radiohead song, yet she had offered 40 per cent of the publishing royalties to the group, which they declined.

"It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100 per cent of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100," she tweeted.

"Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court," Del Rey added.

According to BBC.com, Radiohead were sued over similarities of the same song ("Creep") to "The Air That I Breathe" by The Hollies.

Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood were later named as co-writers for the song and split the royalties with the band.

Radiohead is yet to respond to Del Rey's claims. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.