New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old employee at Rail Bhawan died under mysterious circumstances today, police said.

When Ramashish, a resident of Rohini, stepped out for lunch, he started vomiting near Krishi Bhawan and lost consciousness, they said.

He was taken to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said the reason behind his death would be known after post-mortem, the police said.

It is suspected that he was suffering from tuberculosis, they said. PTI SLB AAR .

