New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has cancelled a bailable warrant issued against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh for failure of its officials to appear before it to apprise it about the installation of rainwater harvesting systems.

A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after counsel for the DMRC assured the bench that a senior official of the Delhi Metro would be present before it to answer its query.

"The counsel appearing on behalf of the DMRC seeks cancellation of bailable warrant. He undertakes to keep the senior official of the DMRC equipped with necessary instructions present before the tribunal. Undertaking is accepted. Bailable warrant issued is cancelled," the bench said.

The tribunal had directed a senior official to be present before it to explain why rainwater harvesting system could not be installed at some locations of Delhi Metro.

When the matter came up for hearing on December 22 last, the NGT issued warrant against the DMRC MD noting that nobody appeared before it, despite its order.

The matter will now be heard on February 15.

The tribunal had earlier slapped fines on four real estate developers here after it was found that rainwater harvesting system installed on their premises was not functional.

The NGT had imposed an environment compensation of Rs three lakh each on builders after perusing the inspection report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Taking to task several hospitals, malls and hotels here for not complying with its orders on rainwater harvesting, the green panel had earlier imposed fines and issued warrants for not installing these systems.

The green panel was hearing a plea by environmentalist Vikrant Kumar Tongad who had sought directions to the DMRC to "install proper rainwater harvesting system" on all its existing, proposed and under-construction metro stations, tracks and depots.

The green panel, however, had widened the ambit of the petition and incorporated various other institutions like hospitals, hotels and malls. PTI PKS RT .

