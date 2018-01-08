(EDS: Repeating after making change in Para one) Tirupati(AP), Jan 8 (PTI): Tata Trusts RPT Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata today offered worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.

He was accompanied by TATA Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Tata was in the shrine for about 20 minutes, temple sources told PTI.

After offering prayers, Tata and Chandrasekaran were honoured with a sacred cloth and 'prasadam' by the temple authorities. PTI COR SS SS .

