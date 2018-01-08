New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a petition challenging the recruitment process for President's Bodyguard on the grounds that persons belonging to only three castes were eligible for it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the plea saying, "we do not get into these kind of PILs".

"How can a PIL be entertained against the President who is the head of the Republic? Heard. Dismissed," the bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The petitioner, Ishwar Singh, had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea in this regard.

He has challenged the recruitment process of President's Bodyguard alleging that candidates belonging to three castes -- Jat, Sikh and Rajput -- were only eligible for recruitment.

"The rest of the citizens of India are barred from the said recruitment, therefore, such recruitment is against the principles of equity before law laid down under Article 14 and also against Article 15...," the plea has claimed, adding that the recruitment was "unconstitutional". PTI ABA SJK MNL RKS RT .

