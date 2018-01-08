New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A reference book on the Lok Sabha elections held between 1952 and 2014, with details of all the constituencies in the form of an atlas, was released today.

The "Election Atlas of India" contains the poll results of all the parliamentary constituencies of the country, from the first general election in 1951-52 till the 2014 polls, which led to the formation of the 16th Lok Sabha.

"The systematic and chronological presentation of information through thematic maps, supported with data and information obtained from authentic sources, offers a realistic picture of India's electoral system," a release issued by the publisher, Datanet India, said.

The book also contains the demographic features of the parliamentary constituencies, based on the 2011 census report.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, in his foreword to the book, said it used statistical data, collected and collated at various levels, about the voters, candidates, their gender and the marginalised sections, in terms of electoral participation and many other consequential factors related to elections.

"The atlas also highlights the historical data about the bye-elections in the parliamentary constituencies and alteration in the constituencies following the delimitations and also during the reorganisation of states," Zaidi said. PTI NAB RC .

