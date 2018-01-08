SROs Theni, Jan 8(PTI) The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has issued an order prohibiting entry of brokers into the sub-registrar offices (SRO) across the state, especially during registration of documents relating to property, from March 1.

"Only buyer and seller will be allowed into the office..

If there is any complaint that brokers are interfering, action would be initiated through the police department," the order said.

The order has been issued following complaints about interference of brokers during the registration of land documents and marriages in SROs. PTI COR SSN ROH .

