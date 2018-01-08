The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 kms a. s. l. The cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood persists and now extends upto 0.9 km a. s. l.

The cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km a. s.

l. over west Assam and neighbourhood now lies over east Bangla Desh and adjoining south Assam and extends between 1.5 & 2.1 kms a. s. l. A cyclonic circulation at 3.1 kms a. s. l. lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood.

A feeble western disturbance as an upper cyclonic circulation at 3.1 kms a. s. l. lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan. System is likely to move eastnortheastwards.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and east Uttar Pradesh. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly below normal in some parts of West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, west Uttar Pradesh and of east Madhya Pradesh and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and of east Uttar Pradesh; appreciably below normal in some parts of Assam & Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema and of Tamil Nadu and were below normal in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal & south interior Karnataka and of Kerala.

They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 0.5ÂÂ‹C at Narnaul (Haryana).

Dense to very Dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Agartala (Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura), Cooch Behar (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Varanasi & Bahraich (east Uttar Pradesh), Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Majbat & Haflong ( Assam & Meghalaya), Malda (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim), Shantiniketan (Gangetic West Bengal), Patna (Bihar) and Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Pet Jorhat (Assam & Meghalaya), Gaya (Bihar), & New Delhi & Hissar (Haryana) and Ludhiana(Punjab) in the morning hrs. PTI SDM .

