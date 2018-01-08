Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Actor Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of "Jane the Virgin".

"The Defenders" star will feature in a multi-episode arc on the season four of the CW series, reported the Entertainment Weekly.

No details about her character were released at the time of the announcement.

Dawson was most recently seen on Netflix's "The Defenders" and is expected to repise her role in the new seasons of "Daredevil" and "Iron Fist".

"Jane The Virgin" returns from its winter hiatus later this month with 10 episodes in the season four. PTI RB RB .

