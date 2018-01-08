RPP Infra appoints P Murugesan as Chief Operating Officer
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 02:31 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 02:32 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) RPP Infra Projects Ltd today said it has appointed P Murugesan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
"P Murugesan will take charge as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from January 8, 2018," the company said in a BSE filing.
During his career spanning 15 years, he has worked in multiple locations of Tamil Nadu and handled corporate communications, employee relations and welfare and managed a large volume of employees, the company said.
"Murugesan comes to RPP IPL, with a mandate to enhance our geographical spread, as well as to enhance organisational development," the company said. PTI NAM SBT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.