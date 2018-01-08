Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) A Blast Furnace of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered highest-ever single day Hot Metal production of 2,787 tonnes on January 4 and also recorded the best-ever productivity of 1.92 tonne per cubic metre per day, the company has said.

It had earlier held a record of 2,775 tonnes set on September 13, 2008, the RSP said in a release today.

The steel plant, a unit of Maharatna company SAIL, has been striving to increase production besides reducing its cost through improved techno-economics.

Coal Dust Injection (CDI) was instrumental in achieving the feat. It is worth mentioning here that the designed productivity of Blast Furnace - 4 is 1.50 tonne per cubic metre per day, it said. PTI SKN JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.