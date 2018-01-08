Cape Town, Jan 8 (PTI) India lost the first cricket Test against South Africa by 72 runs to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 208 for victory, India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs.

Brief scores: India 209 and (target 208) 135 in 42.4 overs (R Ashwin 37; Vernon Philander 6/42) South Africa: 286 and 130 in 41.2 overs (AB de Villiers 35; Mohammed Shami 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 3/39). PTI AH AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.