SA beat India by 72 runs, take 1-0 lead
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 08:37 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 08:33 PM | A+A A- |
Cape Town, Jan 8 (PTI) India lost the first cricket Test against South Africa by 72 runs to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing 208 for victory, India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs.
Brief scores: India 209 and (target 208) 135 in 42.4 overs (R Ashwin 37; Vernon Philander 6/42) South Africa: 286 and 130 in 41.2 overs (AB de Villiers 35; Mohammed Shami 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 3/39). PTI AH AH .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.