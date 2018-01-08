Cape Town, Jan 8 (PTI) Wriddhiman Saha today became the first Indian wicketkeeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa here.

The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.

He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match.

Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, which includes 10 stumpings.

He also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper. PTI ATK AH AH .

