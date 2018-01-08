Jalpaiguri, Jan 8 (PTI) The management of Saili tea garden in Jalpaiguri district today put up a suspension of work notice citing low production.

Tea garden workers found the notice pasted on the main gate when they reported for work today. Around 1,500 workers are employed in the garden.

The tea garden owner could not be contacted.

However, CITU leader Zia-ul-Alam said the state government and the Centre should take the initiative to protect the interest of workers during the pruning season.

Tea production remains closed during the pruning season from December to February.

"A meeting should have been organised between the management and the workers on this matter," he said.

Trinamool Congress MLA of Mal(ST), Bulu Chik Baraik, who visited the garden today, said it was a temporary setback and the tea estate would open soon. PTI CORR MM JM .

