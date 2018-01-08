Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Ganganagar's Sandeep Singh and seasoned Delhi-based professional Gulfam today shot rounds of four-under-68 to take the lead in round one of the PGTI's Pre Qualifying I for the 2018 season.

At the Kensville Golf and Country Club, Sandeep fired a bogey-free round with all his birdies coming on the back-nine while Gulfam traded six birdies for two bogeys.

Venkkat Gautham was third at three-under-69.

Sagar Raghuvanshi, Mahesh Yadav and Sachin Chouhan occupied joint fourth place at one-under-71.

The top 24 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre Qualifying I, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage.

There are three Pre Qualifying events in total. PTI ATK ATK .

