New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Sarovar Hotels & Resorts today said it has signed a deal for a hotel in Mumbai as part of its expansion plans in the country.

Royal Hometel Suites in Dahisar in Mumbai is expected to open in 2018. The property is owned by Lion Pencils Ltd, Sarovar Hotels said in a statement.

The company however did not share the details of the deal.

The company is already present in Mumbai with all its three brands - Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel, he added.

Part of the global hospitality firm Louvre Hotels Group, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has over 75 operating hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa. PTI AKT ANU .

