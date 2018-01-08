(Eds: Removing telescoped portion) Tirunelveli (TN), Jan 8 (PTI) A 33-year old school teacher has been arrested here on the charge of raping his fiancee and refusing to marry her, police said.

Rameshkumar was arrested on a complaint from the parents of the woman and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody today, they said.

The marriage of the two had been fixed for later this month and the engagement was held on November 5.

The man had met the woman in her house on two occasions on November 19 and December 5 when he had 'raped' her, police said.

Later he had told his mother to cancel the wedding.

Shocked by his move, the woman told her parents about the incident following which they lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station here.

Inspector Padmavathi investigated and arrested the man, police added. PTI Corr/SSN VS .

