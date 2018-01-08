Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) A militant was gunned down by the security forces today in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, an Army official said.

The gunbattle began after security forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants, holed up inside a house, opened fire on the security forces, he said.

One militant has been killed so far while the operation is in progress, the official said. PTI MIJ ADS .

