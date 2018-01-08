Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted today when a joint patrol party of troopers unearthed a powerful IED planted by naxals near an under-construction bridge in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The 20-kg IED was unearthed by a joint team of the CRPF's 168th battalion and the local police from Tarrem village forest under Basaguda police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

"When security forces were carrying out patrolling in the area they spotted the pressure IED hidden beneath the earth near an under-construction bridge," he said, adding that the bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosive.

The bridge is part of the under-construction Basaguda- (Bijapur) Jagargunda (Sukma) road.

With this recovery, at least four powerful IEDs have been recovered in separate incidents in the same area of Basaguda during the past week, he said.

Maoists plant IEDs to target security forces during their operations in the region, the official added. PTI TKP NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.