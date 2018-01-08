Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) The city police has registered an offence against an official of the Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation for allegedly misappropriating a seed stock and causing a loss of around Rs 15 lakh to the corporation.

During an audit, it was found that a stock of around 426.9 quintals of seeds was allegedly misappropriated by the corporation's then sub-divisional manager for Thane between 2014 and 2016, thus causing a loss of around Rs 15 lakh, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

After the alleged wrongdoings came to light, the official was suspended, police said.

Following a complaint in the matter by the corporation, the Wagle Estate police here registered an offence against the official under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust) last evening, Narkar said.

The Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation Ltd, popularly known by its brand name 'Mahabeej', is primarily engaged in production, processing and marketing of seeds of more than 50 crops and 250 varieties and hybrids of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fibre crops, and others. PTI COR GK .

