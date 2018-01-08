Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Senior sports journalist Shashikant Bhagwat passed away following a heart attack here today, said family sources.

He was 61 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

Bhagwat was associated with `Sakal', a leading Marathi daily, for several years and retired from the newspaper, they added.

He also served as president of the Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh and the Pune Patrakar Prathishthan. PTI NRB RSY .

