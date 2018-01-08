Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh continue to reel under severe cold conditions with the mercury falling to two degrees in some districts of the state.

Najibabad was the coldest place in the state, with the minimum temperature recording at 1.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, the MeT office said.

Sultanpur and Kheri recorded the minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The state capital, Lucknow, remained cold despite the sun god bringing some respite in the afternoon.

Lucknow recorded the minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, they said.

Mercury hovered around three to four degrees in some other districts as well, they said.

The MeT has forecast dry weather with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the state. PTI SAB DPB .

