Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today said theatre personality Shaoli Mitra will continue to function as the chairperson of state-run Bangla Akademi, a day after she expressed willingness to quit the post.

"Shaoli will continue to function as usual as the Bangla Akademi chairperson. The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has intervened and everything has been resolved," Chatterjee told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

Mitra, who had been in the post of the regulatory body to promote Bengali language, since 2012, yesterday said she was facing infrastructure problems in executing her vision to run the organisation.

Asked for her response following the minister's comments, Mitra said, "While I had earlier made up my mind to leave, I will now definitely reconsider if I get formal proposal from the government's side." Mitra, daughter of theatre doyens Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, said she had agreed to accept the post after author Mahasweta Devi stepped down in 2012.

She was among the intellectuals who had called for 'paribartan' (change) in West Bengal prior to the 2011 Assembly elections, and stood by Banerjee in her Nandigram and Singur agitations when the CPI(M)-led Left Front government was at the helm in the state. PTI SUS RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.