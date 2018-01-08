Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) An Army jawan drowned in river Chenab in the Akhnoor sector here today while an Air Force jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residential quarter in Udhampur district, officials said.

Mandeep Singh, an Army jawan hailing from Punjab, drowned in river Chenab at Doomi in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district this afternoon, the officials said.

They said efforts were on to recover his body.

The jawan was doing a course at the training school in Doomi, the officials said adding that some Army personnel were busy in swimming exercise when the jawan reportedly drowned.

Air Force jawan Sachin Kumar (30) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room inside residential quarters in Udhampur district last night, the officials said.

They said a post-mortem was conducted at a hospital today. The jawan apparently committed suicide but the motive was not known immediately, the official said adding a case was registered and investigation was on. PTI TAS AB ADS .

