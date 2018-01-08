Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government today appointed S R Mardi as the new director general of police.

He is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Himachal cadre and is presently posted as the DGP (Home Guard and Civil Defence).

Mardi replaces Somesh Goyal who would hold the charge of DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services).

In his 32-year career, Mardi has served in various positions, including as the superintendent of police, Shimla, Hamirpur and Kinnaur, deputy inspector general, Southern Range, DIG and IG, Vigilance, IG and additional DGP (Law and Order), ADGP (Law and order and CID) and DGP (Prisons).

An expert on security and law and order, Mardi regularly delivers lectures on these topics.

